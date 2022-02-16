Kishida Planning to Hold Press Conference Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to hold a press conference on Thursday at the earliest, according to sources close to the prime minister.

He is expected to explain about the government's plan to extend its COVID-19 pre-emergency designations for Osaka and some other prefectures where the designations are currently set to expire on Sunday, and also about the planned easing of the Japan's border control measures against the pandemic, the sources said Tuesday.

While Kishida has been answering to questions from reporters in doorstep interviews, he has not held an official press conference since he last did so on Jan. 4. Doubts have been raised on the prime minister's accountability amid the ongoing sixth COVID-19 wave in the country.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]