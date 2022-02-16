Japanese Auto Unions Submit Wage Demands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Labor unions at major Japanese automakers submitted on Wednesday their wage demands in this year's "shunto" labor-management talks, with many seeking a bigger pay increase amid an earnings recovery from the fallouts of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan Motor Co.'s <7201> labor union demanded a monthly wage hike of 8,000 yen, up by 1,000 yen from the previous year, while unions at Honda Motor Co. <7267> and Mazda Motor Corp. <7261> sought pay-scale hikes for the first time in two years.

Toyota Motor Workers' Union of industry leader Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> changed its way of demanding pay hikes this time, making separate requests according to job categories and positions, instead of submitting an average wage hike request for all unionized workers.

On a comparable basis, the Toyota union demanded a pay hike as large as that in the previous year's shunto, while calling for bonuses equivalent of 6.9 months of pay, larger than the previous year.

In April-December 2021, many Japanese automakers saw year-on-year growth in net profits or returned to the black thanks partly to the yen's depreciation, with Toyota reporting a record profit.

