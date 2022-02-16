JAL System Failure Delays 49 Domestic Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--A Glitch hit the system for Japan Airlines' <9201> domestic services Wednesday, affecting automated check-in procedures at airports around Japan, as well as online bookings, and leading to delays for 49 flights.

The glitch, which occurred around 4:30 a.m. (7:30 p.m. Tuesday GMT), was fixed about 10 hours later, around 2:35 p.m., and the 49 JAL domestic flights suffered delays of over 30 minutes. The longest delay of about an hour was reported for a flight from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda to Nanki-Shirahama Airport in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.

JAL said that the failure was caused by a breakdown of equipment linking in-house and outside systems.

While the system was down, personnel at airports, including Haneda and Osaka International Airport, also called Itami Airport, in western Japan, manually checked in customers and luggage at staffed counters, affecting some 4,000 passengers.

On JAL's website, bookings for domestic flights and package tours, and reservations for international flights using certain payment methods were briefly unavailable due to the glitch.

