Nagano Pref. Seeks Extension of COVID-19 Pre-Emergency

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Nagano prefectural government has asked the Japanese government to extend the ongoing COVID-19 pre-emergency designation for the central Japan prefecture, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

Nagano joined seven other prefectures, including Hokkaido, Shizuoka and Hyogo, that had already requested the novel coronavirus pre-emergency status for them to be in place longer than planned. In addition, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, on Wednesday announced a policy of seeking an extension.

A total of 21 prefectures, including Hokkaido, Nagano, Shizuoka, Hyogo, Okayama, Yamaguchi and Okinawa, are currently due to see their pre-emergency status expire on Sunday.

For Yamaguchi and Okinawa, the central government is considering ending the designations on Sunday as planned.

According to Matsuno, Nagano wants its pre-emergency status to be extended for two weeks until March 6, when the designations for Tokyo and some other prefectures are slated to expire.

