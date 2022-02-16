Japan Seen Extending COVID-19 Pre-Emergency for 11 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to extend the COVID-19 pre-emergency status for at least 11 out of 21 prefectures where the designations are set to expire Sunday, informed sources said Wednesday.

Among the 11 prefectures are Hokkaido, Osaka and Fukuoka. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to announce the plan at a press conference to be held as early as Thursday.

The government believes that it needs to keep in place pre-emergency measures to contain the virus as the occupancy rate of hospital beds for severely ill COVID-19 patients is rising, especially in major cities, although the number of new infection cases is on the decline.

Ten of the 21 prefectures--Hokkaido, Fukushima, Tochigi, Nagano, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Okayama, Fukuoka and Kagoshima--have already asked the central government to extend their pre-emergency designations. Osaka is also expected to seek an extension.

The government is considering extending their designations until March 6, when the pre-emergency status is slated to end in other prefectures including Tokyo after being extended earlier this month.

