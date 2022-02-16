Japan to Extend COVID-19 Pre-Emergency in 15 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to extend COVID-19 pre-emergency measures in 15 of 21 prefectures where the measures are set to expire on Sunday, informed sources said Wednesday.

The government will formally decide the extension at a task force meeting Friday after listening to designated experts' views.

Before taking the official procedures, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet the press to announce plans to push back the pre-emergency deadline and relax border control measures, the sources also said.

From north to southwest, the 15 prefectures are Hokkaido, Aomori, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Nagano, Shizuoka, Ishikawa, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Okayama, Fukuoka, Saga and Kagoshima.

Kishida finds it necessary to keep the intensive coronavirus measures in those prefectures in view of COVID-19 sufferers' high occupancy of hospital beds allocated for severely ill patients, people close to the prime minister said.

