Prince Hisahito to Enter Univ. of Tsukuba’s High School

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Crown Prince Akishino and the only nephew of Emperor Naruhito, will enter the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in April, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

The prince, who is currently a third-year student at Ochanomizu University Junior High School, was admitted to the renowned high school in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward through a partnership scheme between the two universities, according to the agency.

The agency said that Prince Hisahito had fulfilled the requirements for applying through the scheme, including stellar grades, and that he chose the high school after checking information about other schools and having discussions with his parents.

He took tests on five subjects on Sunday, the results of which were announced Wednesday.

Prince Hisahito, second in line to the throne, behind his father, entered Ochanomizu University Kindergarten in April 2010 and then enrolled at the university-affiliated elementary and junior high schools.

