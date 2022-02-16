Japan Average Pump Price Rises for 6th Straight Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan rose 0.20 yen from a week earlier to 171.40 yen as of Monday, up for the sixth consecutive week, reflecting higher crude oil prices amid tensions around Ukraine, an industry ministry report showed Wednesday.

The government's subsidies to curb wholesale gasoline prices are expected to be kept at the upper limit of 5 yen per liter beyond Thursday.

According to the ministry report, the average pump price rose in 32 of Japan's 47 prefectures, including Tokyo, and fell in ten including the western prefecture of Osaka.

Among all prefectures, the highest price was 179.70 yen, marked in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima.

Meanwhile, the nationwide average retail price of kerosene rose 6 yen to 2,011 yen per 18 liters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]