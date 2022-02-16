Japan Logs 230 New COVID-19 Fatalities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 230 new fatalities caused by COVID-19 on Wednesday, topping 200 for the second straight day, while the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients increased by 41 from the previous day to 1,444.

The daily number of new coronavirus fatalities hit a record high of 236 on Tuesday. Wednesday's figure, the second-highest on record, included 38 in Osaka Prefecture, 24 in Hyogo Prefecture and 21 in Tokyo.

The death toll has been climbing at an accelerating pace so far this month. The daily fatality total exceeded 100 for 10 days in a row through Wednesday.

On the day, the city of Saitama, north of Tokyo, announced that a male teenage student with no underlying condition who tested positive on Feb. 3 died on Feb. 9. He did not regain consciousness after his health suddenly deteriorated on Feb. 7. His death cause was disseminated intravascular coagulation, in which clots form in blood vessels.

The same day, Japan confirmed 90,904 new positive cases, including 17,331 in Tokyo, 12,467 in Osaka and 7,041 in Kanagawa Prefecture. Record highs were logged in Aomori, Iwate, Toyama and Kagawa prefectures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]