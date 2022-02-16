Tokyo Reports 17,331 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo recorded 17,331 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, with the daily tally falling below the week-before level for the eighth straight day.

The day's figure in the Japanese capital was down by around 1,000 from a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria stood at 81, up by seven from Tuesday. Twenty-one new fatalities were confirmed.

