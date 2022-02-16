G-7 Foreign Ministers to Meet in Munich Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major industrial countries will hold an emergency meeting of their foreign ministers on Saturday to discuss the Ukrainian situation, the German government said Wednesday.

At the meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference from Friday to Sunday, the foreign ministers are expected to confirm their solidarity in the face of Russia's mounting military pressure on Ukraine.

The emergency meeting is aimed at continuing the G-7's close cooperation, a German foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular press conference on Wednesday.

On Monday, the G-7 finance ministers released a joint statement expressing their readiness to impose economic and financial sanctions with "massive and immediate consequences" on Russia's economy in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

The foreign ministers are seen discussing the details of such sanctions at the Saturday meeting.

