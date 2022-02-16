2 More Courts Find 2021 General Election Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Two high court branches in western and southwestern Japan ruled Wednesday that the general election in October last year was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparity, while a high court in central Japan found that the poll was held in a state of unconstitutionality.

Hiroshima High Court's Matsue branch in Shimane Prefecture and Fukuoka High Court's Miyazaki branch in Miyazaki Prefecture were the fifth and sixth courts to confirm that the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, was constitutional.

Meanwhile, Nagoya High Court became the fifth to find that the poll was held in a state of unconstitutionality.

In all of the day's three rulings, the plaintiffs' demand to invalidate the results of the Lower House election was rejected.

Lawsuits have been filed with a total of 14 high courts and high court branches on the constitutionality of the 2021 general election, in which the maximum gap in the value of votes among single-seat constituencies stood at 2.08 times. All the results are set to be released by March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]