17,800 Foreigners Enter Japan in Jan.

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--An estimated 17,800 foreigners entered Japan in January, down 99.3 pct from the same month in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

Even compared with January 2021, when the number of foreign entrants was relatively high thanks to the gradual easing of the border control measures, the latest visitor figure represents a drop of over 60 pct, it said.

Last month’s entrants included 2,100 from India, 1,800 from the United States and 1,500 from China.

The Japanese government reimposed strict entry rules following the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, after conditionally relaxing them over visits for business and working purposes in early November last year. Tourists have been banned from entering the country.

