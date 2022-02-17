Illegal Drugs Seized by Japan in 2021 Top 1 Ton for 6th Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The amount of illegal drugs seized by Japanese customs in 2021 exceeded 1 ton for the sixth consecutive year, the Finance Ministry has announced.

The annual total stood at 1,138 kilograms, down 41 pct from the previous year. The number of illegal drug seizure cases came to 833, up 12 pct.

"We'll keep our guards up and implement strict border control measures," a ministry official said.

Of the seized drugs, stimulants accounted for about 912 kilograms, up 12 pct.

The seizure of cannabis jumped 22 pct to 153 kilograms. Over the past few years, the seizure of liquid marijuana has increased rapidly, with young people buying it easily through the internet in many cases.

