NPB, J.League Urge Early Entry of Foreign Athletes

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, or NPB, and the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League, have urged Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to allow foreign athletes to enter the country as soon as possible.

NPB Commissioner Atsushi Saito and J.League Chairman Mitsuru Murai made the request during a meeting with Kishida at the prime minister's office on Wednesday.

Kishida said he would "deal with it positively," according to sources familiar with the meeting.

Japan's border control measures against the novel coronavirus, which currently bans new entries by foreign nationals in principle, is scheduled to expire at the end of this month.

After the meeting, Saito told reporters that the start of the professional baseball and soccer seasons is near.

