Japanese Film Wins Special Mention at Berlin Festival

Berlin, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese director Atsushi Wada's "Bird in the Peninsula" received a special mention in the short film competition category at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on Wednesday.

The animated short film is a Japan-France co-production.

Spanish director Carla Simon's "Alcarras" won the Golden Bear for Best Film, the film festival's top prize. The film is a story about the struggles of a family of peach farmers living in a small village in Spain's Catalonia region.

Japanese movie director Ryusuke Hamaguchi was selected as a member of the film festival's jury for feature-length movies. Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" has received four 2022 Academy Awards nominations.

