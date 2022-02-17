COVID-19 Pre-Emergency to End for 5 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering a plan for the novel coronavirus pre-emergency for five of 21 prefectures where the measure is set to run until Sunday to expire on the day without an extension, it was learned Thursday.

The five are the northeastern prefecture of Yamagata, the western prefectures of Shimane and Yamaguchi, the southwestern prefecture of Oita and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, government sources said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is slated to announce the plan at a press conference Thursday evening.

The prefectural governments of Shimane and Oita on Thursday requested the central government to lift their COVID-19 pre-emergency designations, citing improvements in the infection situations.

Meanwhile, the government will extend the pre-emergency status for the other 16 prefectures. It also plans to let the pre-emergency for Wakayama Prefecture run beyond Feb. 27, when the measure is currently slated to end, following a request from the western prefecture.

