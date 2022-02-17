Japanese Man Detained in Shanghai

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man in his 50s was detained by Chinese authorities in Shanghai last December possibly over spying allegations, sources familiar with bilateral relations said Thursday.

The Japanese Consulate-General in Shanghai received information in December that the man was detained for alleged domestic law violation in China, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The Japanese government "has been pressing the Chinese side on various occasions to release the man at an early date," Matsuno said.

He added that Japan has not received word from the Chinese side that the man is in poor health. Japan has been asking China for a meeting with the man and will take support measures, including contact with his family, Matsuno said.

The detention deals a blow to relations between Japan and China as the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties this year.

