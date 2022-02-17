Japan's Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Hits Record 269

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of novel coronavirus fatalities hit a record high of 269 in Japan on Thursday, exceeding 200 for the third straight day.

Japan confirmed 95,208 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on the day, with the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rising by 25 from Wednesday to 1,469.

By prefecture, Osaka confirmed 54 new COVID-19 fatalities, its second-highest figure. New fatal cases came to 35 in Kanagawa, 24 each in Tokyo and Aichi, 21 in Hyogo and 18 in Fukuoka.

Tokyo reported 17,864 new infections, down by some 1,000 from a week before and the ninth straight day of week-on-week decline.

New cases totaled 13,912 in Osaka and 8,025 in Kanagawa. Daily counts hit record highs in Iwate, at 277, and Fukui, at 325.

