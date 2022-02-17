Japanese Electronics Unions Demand Pay-Scale Hike of 3,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Labor unions of major Japanese electronics makers, including Hitachi Ltd. <6501> and Fujitsu Ltd. <6702>, Thursday demanded a pay-scale hike of 3,000 yen a month.

In this year's "shunto" spring wage negotiations, the unions raised their uniform pay hike request by 1,000 yen from the previous shunto in view of many companies recovering from the coronavirus crisis.

Negotiations will intensify ahead of March 16, the concentrated response date.

"It remains to be seen whether wage hikes will regain momentum after a slowdown amid the virus crisis," pundits said.

Hitachi Senior Vice President Hidenobu Nakahata told reporters Thursday that how to create a virtuous circle of wage hikes and economic growth should be "consciously considered."

