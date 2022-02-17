Japan's Takagi Wins Speed Skating Gold at Beijing Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Miho Takagi won gold in the women's 1,000 meter speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday, bagging her fourth medal at the 2022 Games.

Her victory in the event, with an Olympic record of 1 minute, 13.19 seconds, came after she won silver medals in the 500 meter and 1,500 meter races, as well as the speed skating pursuit.

Japan's medal haul at the Beijing Olympics rose to 15--three golds, five silvers and seven bronzes--renewing its Winter Olympic record.

"I started this Olympics in a difficult situation, but I was able to give it my all in the end," Takagi said.

She now has the most medals in the Beijing Games among Japanese athletes, after having competed in five events.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]