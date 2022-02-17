Rengo to Cooperate with CDP, DPFP toward Upper House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, decided Thursday its basic stance toward the House of Councillors election this summer clarifying cooperation with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People.

The umbrella organization of labor unions in Japan said it will "continue to work with" the two key opposition parties "to achieve policy goals."

Meanwhile, Rengo did not single out parties it will back in the election for the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, stressing that it will decide candidates to back on an individual basis.

But it ruled out the possibility of supporting candidates of the Japanese Communist Party and other parties with big basic policy differences.

In the House of Representatives election in October last year, Rengo adopted the stance of supporting the CDP as a party and DPFP candidates individually, and concluded policy pacts with the two parties.

