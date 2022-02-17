Japan Ends SDF Relief Mission in Eruption-Hit Tonga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Thursday that it has ordered the Self-Defense Forces' relief unit in disaster-struck Tonga to return home as it has completed its mission, including delivering aid supplies.

The Maritime SDF's transport vessel Osumi is expected to return from the Pacific island nation as early as early March.

After Tonga suffered a massive underwater volcanic eruption and ensuing tsunami on Jan. 15, the Japanese ministry decided on Jan. 20. to dispatch the unit to aid the country. The following day, a C-130 transport airplane of the Air SDF arrived at an air base in Australia.

Japan was the third to send a relief unit to Tonga, following Australia and New Zealand.

A total of four ASDF aircraft were deployed, delivering 17 tons of drinking water to Tonga over four trips.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]