Japan Group Seeks Launch of Public Body on Reproductive Medicine

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology has proposed the establishment of a public institution that performs administrative functions related to reproductive medicine, including the management of information on third-party donors of eggs or sperm.

The society submitted a document regarding the proposed public institution to Seiko Noda, minister in charge of measures on Japan’s low birthrate.

The minister offered a positive response toward the launch of such an institution at a children’s and families’ agency the government aims to set up in fiscal 2023 as the “control tower” for various policies related to children, society officials said.

The society proposed 10 items of functions to be performed by the envisioned public institution. In addition to managing egg or sperm donors’ information for long periods of time, the institution is expected to engage in the work to guarantee donor-conceived children the right to know their origins and also in the long-term management of eggs or sperm of young cancer sufferers that were frozen prior to the start of their cancer treatment.

Mikio Mikami, who chairs an ethics panel at the society, told a press conference that discussing the wide-ranging issues related to reproductive medicine “goes beyond the limit of one academic society’s ability.”

