Kishida Calls on Putin to Make Diplomatic Efforts over Ukraine

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, calling on the president to seek a solution to the Ukrainian situation through diplomacy.

During the 25-minute talks, Kishida also urged Putin to avoid trying to change the status quo by force.

The Japanese and Russian leaders had talks over the phone for the second time since Kishida took office last year. Their previous talks took place in October.

In the day's talks, held at the request of the Japanese side, Kishida told Putin that Japan is watching the Ukrainian situation with great concern. Putin explained his country's position, according to Japanese officials.

"We aim to continue persistent diplomatic efforts to ease the tensions," Kishida told reporters following the talks with Putin. Japan "will respond appropriately to the actual situation while cooperating with the international community including our Group of Seven partners," he also said.

