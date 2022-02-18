Japan's Takagi Wins Speed Skating Gold at Beijing Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Miho Takagi won gold in the women's 1,000 meter speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday, bagging her fourth medal at the 2022 Games.

Her victory in the event, with an Olympic record of 1 minute, 13.19 seconds, came after she won silver medals in the 500 meter and 1,500 meter races, as well as the speed skating pursuit.

In women's figure skating, Japan's Kaori Sakamoto grabbed bronze, while Russian skater Anna Shcherbakova won gold.

Japan also won the bronze medal in the men's Nordic combined team competition.

Japan's medal haul at the Beijing Olympics rose to 17--three golds, five silvers and nine bronzes--renewing its Winter Olympic record.

