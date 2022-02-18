Japan to Lift COVID-19 Pre-Emergency for 5 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday received approval from experts for a plan to end its COVID-19 pre-emergency designation for five prefectures when it expires on Sunday and extend the measure in 17 others until March 6.

The government is expected to formally adopt the plan later on Friday, a move that will reduce the number of prefectures on the pre-emergency list to 31 of the country's 47 prefectures.

Under the plan, the government's pre-emergency designation for Yamagata, Shimane, Yamaguchi, Oita and Okinawa prefectures will be lifted, while 16 others including Hokkaido and Osaka will see their designation extended for two weeks.

Wakayama Prefecture will remain in the pre-emergency stage for one more week beyond the current expiration on Feb. 27.

Fourteen other prefectures, including Tokyo, Niigata, Aichi and Kochi, will remain on the pre-emergency list until March 6.

