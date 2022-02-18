Japan Panel Calls for Tighter Rules on User Data Handling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--An experts' panel of Japan's communications ministry Friday asked for tighter regulations on technology companies over the handling of information about users, such as their browsing histories.

In a report, the panel said it is necessary to send notifications to users when businesses provide such data to third parties.

Based on the report, the ministry will submit a bill to revise the telecommunications business law during the current parliamentary session.

Businesses subject to the planned obligation will include telecommunications companies, internet access providers, social media firms and search service providers.

The panel considered how to manage data in response to the inappropriate handling of user information by the operator of messaging app Line that left data accessible to a Chinese affiliate.

