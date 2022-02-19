Japan Holds Event to Promote Fukushima Food in New York

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan held an event to promote food items from Fukushima and other prefectures in New York after a U.S. lifting of import restrictions triggered by the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima.

On Thursday, dozens of people from the New York food industry attended the event, hosted by Japan's agriculture ministry.

Participants enjoyed sushi made of "wagyu" beef and rice produced in the northeastern Japan prefecture, sake and other food products.

In September last year, the United States lifted all its import restrictions on food items from areas affected by the nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

In a video message in English, Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori expressed his eagerness to offer delicious food products that would make consumers in the United States smile.

