New Cenotaph for Sunken Japanese Submarine Unveiled in Australia

Darwin, Australia, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held in Darwin, northern Australia, on Friday to unveil a new cenotaph with the names of all 80 crew members of a Japanese submarine that sank just after the breakout of the Pacific War, part of World War II, about 80 years ago.

In January 1942, the I-124 submarine sank after coming under attack, including a depth charge set by the Australian military, during a mission to place mines and patrol off Darwin. All of the crew members died in the incident.

The submarine has not been salvaged from the seabed 50 meters below the surface, leaving the remains of the crew members still there.

In February that year, Japan launched airstrikes on Darwin and other places, causing over 260 victims on the Australian side.

With progress in efforts to deepen Japan-Australia relations and mutual understanding, the first cenotaph for the submarine was built in a coastal area of Darwin in 2017.

