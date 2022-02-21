Gen Z Handling Unique Sales Projects at Dept. Stores in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Young employees who fall under the bracket of Generation Z, or Gen Z, are working on unique sales projects at long-established major department stores in Japan.

Such projects include one to sell vintage clothes, an area previously untapped by department stores with a long history, and items from brands created with novel ideas.

These efforts are aimed at breathing a new life into department stores, which are trying to attract new customers at a time when the number of shoppers is slumping. People in Gen Z mainly refer to those who were born in the second half of the 1990s and later.

Takashimaya Co.'s <8233> Nihonbashi outlet in Tokyo's Chuo Ward held an event selling goods from about 30 brands, such as revamped secondhand clothes and earrings made from marine plastics. Everything about the event, whose concepts included sustainability and the preservation of traditional culture, was handled by young employees, who designed the project, negotiated with the brands for opening shops and took care of the sales floor.

Vintage clothes have been considered an area unfit for a department store due to difficulties assuring the quality. But the company gave the nod as it hoped that the young employees would gain something from the experience, according to a Takashimaya public relations official.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]