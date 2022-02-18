U.S. Envoy Stresses Solidarity with Japan over Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel in a statement on Friday stressed his country's cooperation with Japan over Russia's mounting military pressure on Ukraine.

In the statement, Emanuel said that Japan and the United States are "in lockstep on Russia."

He warned that "any aggression toward Ukraine will not be tolerated and will come with severe costs."

Touching on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Emanuel said that Kishida had "demonstrated bold and firm leadership to preserve a rules-based international order" by urging Putin directly to choose diplomacy over aggression.

