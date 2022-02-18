Japan's COVID-19 Cases Fall by 10,000 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 87,723 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, down by 10,636 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 211, topping 200 for the fourth straight day. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by 13 from Thursday to 1,482.

Tokyo reported 16,129 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by about 2,500 from a week before and marking the 10th straight day of week-on-week decline.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 17.6 pct from a week before to 14,574.6.

New cases also fell week on week in other prefectures, including Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]