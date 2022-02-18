Japan FY 2022 Budget Bill to Pass Lower House Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Friday to vote on the government's fiscal 2022 budget bill at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The budget bill is expected to be approved by the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, by a majority vote with support mainly from the LDP-led ruling bloc, before being sent to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, for further discussions.

At their meeting, Diet affairs chiefs of the LDP and the CDP also agreed to wrap up discussions on the bill and hold a vote at a meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee on Monday.

If the budget bill clears the Lower House on Tuesday, it will be the second-fastest postwar budget passage. The fastest such Lower House procedures were completed on Feb. 19, 1999.

Due to the Lower House's constitutional superiority over the Upper House, the bill's Lower House passage on Tuesday will make it certain for the bill to be enacted before the start of fiscal 2022 on April 1.

