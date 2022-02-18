Coverage of New-Type Prenatal Diagnosis to Expand in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--The range of pregnant women who can receive the new type of prenatal diagnosis in Japan will be expanded to include all such women in principle, it was learned Friday.

A committee of the Japanese government and related academic societies released plans for the expansion on the day.

The new type of diagnosis examines blood samples from expectant mothers to check for fetal chromosomal abnormalities, including those related to Down syndrome.

Currently, the diagnosis is limited to pregnant women aged 35 or older, considering the possibility of diagnosis results leading to abortions.

The committee aims to start the expanded coverage as early as in the fiscal 2022, which begins in April.

