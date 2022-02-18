About 70 Pct of Moderna Booster Receivers Develop Fever: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 70 pct of people developed a fever after receiving Moderna Inc.'s coronavirus vaccine for the first time in the third round of inoculation campaign in Japan, a survey showed Friday.

The survey, conducted by Suminobu Ito, professor at Juntendo University, and colleagues, found that 68 pct of the 437 first-time Moderna vaccine takers saw their body temperatures rise to at least 37.5 degrees Celsius, while 39.8 pct of 2,626 people who were administered Pfizer Inc.'s product for the third time had such a fever.

Of those who developed a post-booster fever, 49.2 pct had temperatures of 38 degrees and higher in the Moderna group and 21.4 pct did so in the Pfizer group.

In addition, the incidence of other side effects, such as headache and fatigue, was higher for the Moderna takers than that for the Pfizer users, according to the survey results presented at a meeting of experts held at the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the survey also found that the average antibody level jumped 67.9-fold in a month after inoculation for 233 people who got the Moderna vaccine for the first time in the booster campaign, while the level leaped 54.1-fold for 369 three-time Pfizer receivers.

