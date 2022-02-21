11 Years On: Iwate Governor Lauds Progress in Reconstruction

Newsfrom Japan

Morioka, Iwate Pref., Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Iwate Governor Takuya Tasso praised progress in the northeastern Japan prefecture's recovery from the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami.

"People no longer live in temporary housing, city centers have made a comeback, many facilities have been rebuilt, and a 'reconstruction road' has been completed," Tasso said, referring to a road running along the Pacific coast in the Sanriku area of the Tohoku northeastern region, which was built as a symbol of the area's reconstruction.

"If we look back at the stricken state the disaster-hit areas were in, I'd say that we have achieved an astonishing recovery, though it took us 11 years," Tasso said in an interview with the press.

He expressed his gratitude and respect for people who have helped Iwate get back on its feet.

Tasso said that his prefecture will promote construction of infrastructure such as seawalls and flood gates. He also pointed to the need for support tailored for each person affected by the disaster, including in fields such as mental health care and community building.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]