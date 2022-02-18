G-7 Leaders to Hold Online Summit over Ukraine on Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the Group of Seven major countries will hold an online summit on Thursday next week, the German government revealed on Friday.

The summit's agenda will include the heightened tensions around Ukraine, according to a German government spokesperson.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering taking part in the summit, informed sources said.

This will be the first G-7 summit over the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

The upcoming online gathering is also slated to pave the way for a face-to-face G-7 summit scheduled for late June in Schloss Elmau, southern Germany.

