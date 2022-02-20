Japan Group to Train Workers for Domestic Violence Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--All Japan Women's Shelter Network, a Tokyo nonprofit organization, will start full-fledged courses to train assistance workers for women who have suffered domestic and sexual violence.

With victims of such violence increasing in Japan in recent years, the organization hopes to shore up support for such people by boosting the number of assistance workers with specialist knowledge.

The courses are slated to start in July. The organization will grant its own certifications to those who completed the courses.

According to the Cabinet Office, the number of domestic violence consultations at consultation centers across the country totaled some 190,000 in fiscal 2020, up 1.6-fold from the previous year. The number topped 50,000 for consultations on sex crimes and sexual violence.

In August last year, All Japan Women's Shelter Network set up in Sapporo, Hokkaido, the country's first training center for workers specializing in assistance for domestic and sexual violence victims.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]