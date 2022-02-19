Australia Marks 80th Anniversary of Japanese Bombings

Newsfrom Japan

Darwin, Australia, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Australia on Saturday marked the 80th anniversary of air strikes by the now-defunct Japanese Imperial military in Darwin and other northern Australian areas during the Pacific War, part of World War II.

Some 4,000 people, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, attended a memorial ceremony in Darwin for the victims of the air strikes.

During the ceremony, a scene of how local people fought back was re-enacted from the exact time when the air strikes started on Feb. 19, 1942.

Darwin was a supply base for the Allied Forces and a hub against Japan during the war.

Japan raided northern Australia including Darwin 97 times between February 1942 and November 1943, causing over 260 deaths.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]