LDP's Upper House Candidate Selection Delaying in Some Districts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Ahead of this summer's House of Councillors election, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is experiencing delays in work to decide its candidates in some single-seat districts for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The Upper House districts are opposition strongholds that have provoked disagreements between the LDP's local chapters and national headquarters.

It is unclear whether the LDP can basically finalize its Upper House candidates by the party's convention on March 13, as aimed for by its leadership.

There are a total of 32 single-seat Upper House districts across the country. The LDP has yet to decide which candidate it will officially endorse in the Upper House poll in seven--Aomori, Miyagi, Yamagata, Yamanashi, Nagano, Tottori-Shimane and Okinawa.

Delays in the candidate selection process have been especially evident in Okinawa, in the aftermath of a mayoral election in the city of Nago last month. With the incumbent Okinawa governor's term expiring in September, the process is also being affected by the need to prepare for a gubernatorial election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]