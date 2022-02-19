Tokyo's Coronavirus Daily Count Tops Week-Before Level
Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's novel coronavirus daily count stood at 13,516 on Saturday, growing from the week-before level for the first time in 11 days.
Saturday's number rose by 1,751 from a week earlier. Twenty-seven new fatalities were recorded in the Japanese capital.
According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day average of new infection cases fell 9.3 pct from a week earlier to 14,824.7.
The number of very ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria rose by seven from Friday to 87.
