U.S. Remembers Wartime Incarceration of Japanese Americans

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--The United States on Saturday marked the 80th anniversary of an executive order that authorized the forced internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

In a statement released Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden underscored his pledge never to repeat any such mistake.

The executive order and the subsequent actions by the U.S. government "represent one of the most shameful chapters in our nation's history," the statement said.

"Today, we reaffirm the federal government's formal apology to Japanese Americans whose lives were irreparably harmed during this dark period of our history," the statement went on.

"We reaffirm our commitment to Nidoto Nai Yoni," the statement said, using a Japanese phrase that translates to "Let It Not Happen Again."

