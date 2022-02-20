Japan, EU Reject Attempts to Change Status Quo by Force

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell on Saturday agreed that they reject any attempts to change the status quo by force amid mounting tensions over Ukraine.

In their meeting in Germany, the two officials also confirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Hayashi and Borrell shared their serious concerns about the rising tensions over Ukraine. They also agreed to work together to defuse the tensions.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Hayashi asked for the EU's cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Borrell replied that the EU wants to deepen its relations with Japan particularly in the area of security.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]