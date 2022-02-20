Japan Ready for Sanctions against Russia: Hayashi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan is ready to take action, including sanctions, if Russia invades Ukraine, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Saturday.

"We'll make appropriate response, including sanctions, to the actual situation in cooperation with the international community," Hayashi told an online press conference.

"We consistently support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Hayashi added, speaking from Germany after attending an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers in Munich.

At the G-7 meeting, Hayashi said that the Ukraine issue is not limited to Europe's security, expressing worries that the Asian region will also be negatively affected.

The issue "concerns the international community's fundamental principle of not accepting any attempt to change the status quo unilaterally by force," he also said.

