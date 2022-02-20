G-7 to Make Russia Pay Costs in Event of Invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major powers Saturday agreed to make Russia pay "unprecedented" costs, including by imposing sanctions, if its military invades Ukraine.

In a joint statement, the ministers said they "remain gravely concerned" over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine and urged Moscow to de-escalate the tensions including by withdrawing troops as announced recently.

"Russia's unprovoked and unjustified massing of military forces, the largest deployment on the European continent since the end of the Cold War, is a challenge to global security and the international order," according to the statement.

"Any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences, including financial and economic sanctions on a wide array of sectoral and individual targets that would impose severe and unprecedented costs on the Russian economy," the statement also said.

The ministers urged Russia to "implement the announced reduction of its military activities along Ukraine's borders."

