Japan Wins Silver in Women's Curling at Beijing Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan won silver in women's curling at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday, the final day of the quadrennial event.

The Japanese women's team, Loco Solare, was defeated by Britain at the final. But it marked the best Olympic performance for a Japanese women's curling team, exceeding the bronze medal won in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

Japan's medal haul at the Beijing Olympics rose to 18---three golds, six silvers and nine bronzes--renewing the country's Winter Olympic record.

The Beijing Olympics will end with the closing ceremony at the Bird's Nest national stadium in Beijing from 8 p.m. (noon GMT).

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]