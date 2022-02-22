Some Members Likely to Quit Aso-Led LDP Faction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Some members of the Liberal Democratic Party faction led by LDP Vice President Taro Aso are likely to quit mainly over the treatment of a scandal-tainted politician.

The Aso faction has the second-largest membership in the Japanese ruling party with 53 members. It will be third largest if any member leaves.

Among those likely to quit is Tsutomu Sato, acting head of the faction and former chairman of the LDP General Council.

Their dissatisfaction increased after Aso decided to allow Jun Matsumoto, a close aide to Aso, who resigned from the party over a scandal a year ago, to return to the faction.

Sato is trying to form a new intraparty group. He recently met with former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and some other party members marginalized under the presidency of Fumio Kishida, the prime minister.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]