Japan's New Coronavirus Deaths Fall below 200

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Sunday reported 158 deaths of people infected with the novel coronavirus, falling below 200 for the first time in six days.

A total of 71,488 new infection cases were reported nationwide, while the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients stood at 1,477, down by three from Saturday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 12,935 infection cases, down 139 from a week before. There were 17 new fatal cases.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 14,804.9 in the Japanese capital, down 5.8 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria stood at 87, unchanged from Saturday.

