Japan Savors Record Medal Haul as Beijing Olympics Close

Beijing, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan savored joy over its record Winter Olympic medal haul made at the Beijing Games as the 17-day sporting event closed Sunday night.

The Japanese women's curling team, Loco Solare, won silver in Sunday's final, bringing the country its final Beijing Olympic medal.

Japan gained 18 medals in total--three golds, six silvers and nine bronzes--exceeding the previous record of 13 medals achieved at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea.

At the Beijing Games, Japan ranked sixth in terms of the total number of medals earned.

Of the 18 medals, four were garnered by speed skater Miho Takagi, captain of the Japanese athletes in Beijing.

